If you use Raspberry Pi do not make any of these mistakes

It will depend on the use that you are going to give this microcomputer, but in addition to security in Raspberry Pi, you also have to take into account the main mistakes that are usually made when trying to put a Raspberry Pi into operation. These are some of the most common and so you can avoid them.

Choice of operating system

One of the starting points when configuring a Raspberry Pi is the choice of operating system. This choice is going to be key, since not all of them will adapt to the same extent to our needs.

If we want to turn it into a versatile device The operating system Raspbian It will be one of the best options. If, on the other hand, our intention is to turn the Raspberry Pi into a retro console, then we will have to opt for the operating system Retro Pie. Other uses that we can give this microcomputer are turning it into a Smart TV in which the appropriate operating system will be RaspAnd or opt for RISC OS Pi an operating system for the less experienced on Raspberry Pi.