“Impossible to play like Barcelona on a pitch like”

2022-01-27

The leader of the octagonal did not need his best player, alphonso davids, and neither develop a good football to take a solid win from a field that previously put the rivals. Canada won 2-0 to one Honduras that had always complicated him in the Olympic stadium. The DT of the North Americans, John Herdman, expected that the story would be the same, so he protected his defense fearing what the trident of the H would do.

“Our defensive back has been excellent. We defended very well during the transition phases, so if they wanted to score they had to work to do it. Great job by Scott Kennedy and Sam Adekugbe on Alberth Elis”, the English strategist began by highlighting after the game. And he added: “The reality is that when you look at Honduras at home, you know that they are a different team, although they had never brought together Elis, (Choco) Lozano and Romell Quioto. They have talent on offense, and from there, we had to match that quality.” Later, he launched a harsh criticism regarding the terrible field of the stadium Olympic: “It was a disciplined performance, but it was impossible to play like the Barcelona on a lawn like this. We never came here to play football well. The only thing that mattered was the result and it was the perfect score for the team”.