India wants its own operating system

India doubts Google and Apple, so now that it has become the second most important market in the mobile industry, it plans to develop its own platform away from iOS and Android.

Lately it seems that the world likes to live in crisis. The previous one has not finished, the next one is coming, and in this situation it is almost logical that many governments are doubting all the other and making strange movements (or not so strange) such as the veto of Huawei by the United States, the socialist mobile that Cuba wants or now the one that is already the second most important market in the mobile industry, India, wanting to develop its own platform away from iOS and Android.

The colleagues from Android Authority told us about it, stating It would not be the first time that someone has faced the two giantsAndroid and iOS, although in this case with all the weight of a gigantic and also emerging marketwhere a lot of fabric remains to be cut and where the imposition of a self-billing mobile platform could wreak havoc in the accounts of many manufacturers.

And yes, friends, his own Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India, known there popularly as MeitY, believes there is room in the industry for a third contender among mobile platforms and they are also considering a series of policies that allow the creation of this mobile operating system of indian nationalitywe do not know if with the subsequent intention of also exporting it to other countries.

The information confirmed Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the very Minister of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of New Delhi, assuring that they are already working on the study of the capacities of the new local companies and also of the academic institutions to Assess how to shape this new mobile platform.

India wants its own mobile platform to compete with Google and Apple, although the challenge will be enormous and it will surely go through using AOSP or becoming compatible with Android applications… Do you see any path?

Cuba presents us with the keys to the socialist smartphone, made at home and with Novadroid

All this despite the fact that Google and Apple have been eating every competitor to date that was emerging around them, both the small ones and the giants, from Bada OS, Sailfish OS or webOS to Blackberry, Firefox OS, Microsoft’s Windows Phone and even Samsung’s attempt with its Tizen.

If that not even Huawei is achieving the expected success with HarmonyOSand that they had the potential to be number 1 in the market in China and also Google services cannot be used there either by default not even on Android. It is true that HarmonyOS is just Android 10 with the EMUI skin and Huawei Mobile Services…

It is clear then that the challenge they are looking for in India is enormousbecause playing right now with Apple and Google at this mobile is a very complicated task, and also the keys will go precisely through start from a solid foundation such as the Android Open Source Project or at least offer native support for Android applicationsbecause having enough applications on the platform right from the start is more than essential.

no doubt also should be optimized to the maximum and offer a good experience for inexpensive mobiles and low-performance hardware, more than anything to gain traction in its home market where the mobiles that succeed are the most basic over a high range with excessive prices for an emerging country.

1 in 5 mobile phones sold at the end of 2021 was an iPhone

Related topics: Android, Mobile

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!