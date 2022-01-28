Iran Castillo reveals that medical negligence put her pregnancy at risk

EFE Latam Videos

Rodrigo García Barcha brings to the Hay Festival intimacies of Gabo’s family

Cartagena (Colombia), Jan 27 (EFE).- The Hay Festival began this Thursday in Cartagena de Indias with the evocation of the last days of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez by his son Rodrigo García Barcha in a conversation with the writer Juan Gabriel Vásquez. García Barcha revived the memories that served him to write his book “Gabo and Mercedes: a farewell” (2021), which he was encouraged to publish after the death of his mother, Mercedes Barcha, in August 2020. “Like my mother, my dad had a firm belief that our family life should be strictly private. As children they made us comply with that rule over and over again, but we are not children anymore, adult children, perhaps, but not children, “he said. In his story he said that the day his father died, on April 17, 2014, “a bird entered and apparently crashed into the glass of a room and fell dead on the chair where Gabo sits. Immediately, the friends, the employees of the house were divided, some said, this is a good omen, others said no”. “A few hours later Gabo dies and in the afternoon a friend who knew nothing about the bird writes to tell us: ‘He is dying on Holy Thursday; Úrsula Iguarán (a character from One Hundred Years of Solitude) also died on Holy Thursday,'” he said. The son of the Nobel laureate defines what happened as “an amazing coincidence”, as he recalls that in the novel, “when Úrsula died it was a hot day and the disoriented birds entered the houses and collided with the walls or the windows and fell dead to the floor”. THREE LIVES García Barcha said that he was overwhelmed by the thousands of demonstrations of love and affection from the people on the occasion of the death of his father in April 2014 in Mexico City. There he realized that the pain of the writer’s departure not only belonged to the family but also belonged to his readers and admirers. During the funeral services at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, thousands of people came to say goodbye to the Nobel Prize winner and García Barcha, sitting in the place they had reserved for the family, recalled that his father had once told him: “We all have three lives, the public, the private, and the secret. “For an instant it occurs to me that maybe someone from his secret life could be among those people. Before I can get too obsessed with the idea, a vallenato trio, who was in line, arrives, stops and performs a song for me father. It’s cheerful and I appreciate it,” he says in his book. LA GABA, THE GREAT WOMAN García Barcha dedicates a part of his book to his mother, Mercedes Barcha, whom the “gabologists” say was the support of García Márquez, whom he married in March 1958 and whom many of his friends They called her La Gaba, Gabo’s wife. “Behind every great man there is a great woman”, says the well-known phrase that in the case of García Márquez takes on all the relevance, to the point that many of the couple’s friends have dared to say that the writer would never have reached so far without her. In the book, her son says that Mercedes “was affectionate, although not so much physically but deeply affectionate in her attitude and more and more over the years.” “Without a doubt, her complex personality has contributed to my lifelong fascination with women, particularly the multifaceted, the enigmatic, and those who I think unfairly call difficult women,” he says. An example of the enormous admiration that García Barcha feels for his deceased parents can be found in another sentence: “I would give anything to spend an hour with my father when he was a nine-year-old miscreant or with my mother when she was a lively eleven-year-old girl, both unable to suspect the extraordinary life that awaited them”. “I knew that La Gaba was not going to like it if (those memories) were published and I even thought about never publishing it, that it would be something for my brother (Gonzalo) for our children and grandchildren, but when La Gaba died, it was when I realized that it was what I felt,” he added. “(The theme of the book) was not the death of the great writer, but the farewell of the parents, and the end of the world that formed me, and that’s when I realized: what the hell was what I was writing,” according to the Author. CRITIQUE OF EXTREMISMS Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez also spoke at the opening of the Hay Festival, who did so virtually, from his exile. Ramírez, Cervantes Prize winner in 2017, made an allegation against extremism, considering that in Latin America “the journey to the center is the only form of governance of a country.” In this sense, he praised the “great political maturity” that, in his opinion, the president-elect in Chile, Gabriel Boric, has shown, and considered that in fact any leftist government must give in “in search of stability without threatening to break the institutionality.” . For this reason, he spoke of “exceptions” such as Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, his country of origin, since in the rest of the continent “despite corruption, despite drug trafficking (…), democracies have advanced” . The writer, who published his latest novel, “Tongolele did not know how to dance” (Alfaguara), in 2021, called for a literature that is not compromised: “literature is not a political instrument; literature is a tool of life and death. Literature is not a political discourse, it is a discourse that reveals the lives of human beings”. (c) EFE Agency