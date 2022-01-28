2022-01-27

The coach of the National team of Honduras, Hernán Darío Gómez, showed his impotence in a press conference after adding a new defeat that happened from 0-2 beforeand Canada on matchday 9 of the Concacaf Octagon.

In the words of the helmsman “there are streaks in life and in football, it is very clear that Honduras does not have a good streak. He has such a bad streak that he starts a match and in the first few minutes he loses, and that’s what bad streaks are like”.

‘Roll’ It was clear that “we faced the best rival of theto CONCACAF, He hasn’t lost to anyone and it has cost us with many difficulties and that “I’m showing the statistics because we have to talk to many people about this. It is difficult for me to speak well of Honduras after not winning in consecutive games. I prefer to stay and talk to the players and coaching staff about what was missing, the rival was superior with a lot of work time. The rival is very powerful and very fast”.

The DT coffee He lamented the lack of a goal from the H despite the constant arrivals he obtained. A bad fortune for the catracha squad who did not want to brand them as guilty.

“One of the stars of the match was the goalkeeper from Canada, but Honduras is in a losing streak and they don’t put it in, but they put it in easily; That is hard work, the truth is, I can tell people, even if they have a different opinion about the result because he is the boss. I can’t single out the boys because there was order, we played well, there were difficulties in defense, we were on a long losing streak. We have to break this streak”.

