It is false that “illegal practice of medicine” is carried out in vaccinations because there is no doctor who “orders the injection”

Captures of a tweet are circulating on Facebook that indicates that a crime is being committed by applying vaccines against the coronavirus without a medical prescription in vaccination clinics.

The experts consulted explained that, for both the vaccines included in the National Vaccination Calendar and those established in an epidemiological emergency situation, such as the vaccine against COVID-19, no medical prescription is required.

In addition, the presence of a doctor who “orders the injection” at the vaccination clinics is not necessary: ​​the vaccines are applied by trained health personnel, such as nurses and nursing assistants. Therefore, no crime is being committed.

Captures circulate on Facebook (here, here, here Y here) of a tweet that states: “The health dictatorship detains a doctor who delivers certificates with his personal data and registration, not recommending vaccines, but does not intervene in any vaccination for illegal practice of medicine, in which there is no doctor. person responsible for ordering the injection” (sic).

This is false. The vaccines included in the National Vaccination Calendar and those established in an epidemiological emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, do not need a prescription (with exceptions). What’s more, the presence of a doctor who “orders the injection” is not necessary at the vaccination clinics: The vaccines are applied by trained health personnel, such as nurses and nursing assistants. Whereby no crime is being committed.

The original tweet is from the user @JulioRazona and has 1.3 thousand “likes” at the time of publication of this note. The user “Julio Razona”, who defines himself as an “Out Sider Lawyer” in his Twitter biography, has already published misinformation that was verified by checked Y has been pronounced in favor of Mariano Arriaga, one of the leaders of the “Doctors for Truth” group. In addition, he considers that the coronavirus pandemic is a “health dictatorship” and that vaccines are a “deadly experiment”.

Why the content of the tweet is false

“The indications of the vaccines that are in the National Vaccination Calendar do not require a medical prescription”pointed to checked Ignacio Maglio, head of the Legal Medical Risk Department of the Muñiz Hospital, coordinator of the Human Rights Promotion area of ​​the Huésped Foundation and advisor to the national Ministry of Health. This is indicated by Resolution 67/95 of the health portfolio that establishes the minimum standards for authorization for the operation of vaccination centers.

“In particular, in an epidemiological emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not necessary either”Maglio pointed out.

In some cases, a medical prescription may be required, but these are exceptions. “Special guests do need medical advice. First, to find out if they have coverage from the public sector and, furthermore, it is important to know if you are immunosuppressed because you cannot receive an attenuated virus vaccine, for example”, explained Iris Aguilar, director of the Argentine Society of Vaccinology (SAVE) and member of the National Immunization Commission (Conain), the technical body that advises the authorities on evidence-based immunization policies.

“A medical order is not required for calendar vaccines or for emergency application vaccines, as is the case with vaccines against COVID-19. It is an optional vaccine, not mandatory, it is the State that provides the vaccines, who applies them through the different jurisdictions”, he agreed in dialogue with checked the infectologist doctor Florencia Cahn, president of the SAVE.

Carla Mitelman, a lawyer and member of the Institute of Health Law of the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital, explained to AFP Factual that “there are some confusions of concepts in the tweet.” According to the specialist, the Illegal practice of medicine would occur in the event that a person suffers a decompensation due to the application of the injection against COVID-19 in the vaccination center and is attended by non-medical personnel.

But nevertheless, if there are no doctors at the vaccination clinics and a case of decompensation occurs, it would not be an illegal practice of medicine but “negligence and non-observance of health regulations”, Mitelman explained.

In addition, Mitelman added: “The regulations for enabling a vaccination center establish that There must be a medical control during the care, but its function is not to ‘order the injection’, since people who attend to be vaccinated must present the corresponding medical orders when vaccines not contemplated in the Official Compulsory Vaccination Plan are applied”.

Resolution 67/95 of the National Ministry of Health indicates the human resource that must perform in a vaccination clinic. What’s more medical control during all business hours, professional nurses duly registered and with a training course, nursing assistants duly registered, administrative staff and cleaning staff are required.

From the Ministry of Health they pointed out to checked: “In reference to vaccination against COVID-19, which is a vaccination campaign that involves such an important public health issue, vaccination must be carried out by health personnel specifically trained in the implementation of the Strategic Plan”.

Furthermore, they added that “the participation of male and female doctors, in the case of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as for the application of the rest of the vaccines of the calendar or of other campaigns, it focuses on the evaluation of specific indications for certain groups of the population”.

Who does Razona’s tweet refer to?

“The health dictatorship detains a doctor who delivers certificates with his personal data and enrollment not recommended for vaccines,” the Razona publication begins. There, reference is made to the homeopathic doctor Eduardo Yahbes, who was arrested last January 12 by the City Police along with 3 other people for issuing false certificates that contraindicate the coronavirus vaccine.

Yahbes spreads his opposition to vaccines mainly through social networks and on television programs, and various misinformation. In addition, professional associations -such as the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI) and the Argentine Society of Intensive Therapy (SATI), among others- reported him to the National Ministry of Health in January 2021 because, as they indicated, he prescribed dioxide of chlorine to a patient admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium who finally died.

The homeopath is a prominent figure among those who spread misinformation about COVID-19. He is part of the group “Argentine Metadisciplinary Epidemiologists” that together with “Doctors for Truth” spread false information about the pandemic through social networks, as we have in this note.

Razona promoted on several occasions, through his Twitter account, the release of Yahbes with the hashtags “#LiberenAYahbes” and “#ComplicesDeGenocide.”

