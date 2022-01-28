Jamaica vs. Mexico – Match Report – January 27, 2022

In Alexis Vega’s goal, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino ran throughout his area until he hugged his teammates from the coaching staff. The Chivas attacker’s goal released the pressure on Mexico, which had been exhibited by a Jamaica that played with one less for the entire second half. The Tricolor won 2-1.

Mexico entered the National Stadium looking askance at the playoff positions and waiting to meet the goal of seven points, which was requested by the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa. The first step was taken by the Tricolor, to, as ‘Tata’ Martino said, “get out of this situation we got ourselves into.”

The pressure came from Jamaica, in the second half, because Daniel Johnson took advantage of an assist from Rogelio Funes Mori, a poor clearance, and beat Guillermo Ochoa, in the minutes that Mexico wanted to enjoy the advantage of playing with an extra man. after the expulsion of Damion Lowe, at the limit of the first half.

Jamaica opened the scoring against Mexico in the second half. imago7

The Tricolor had to climb the mountain in the National Stadium of Jamaica, because the Caribbean team got into their own field and redoubled their efforts to protect Andre Blake’s goal.

‘Tata’ Martino began to flail, desperate, seeing that his team could not harm Jamaica, who was making his debut as a coach. He raised Diego Lainez, so that the Caribbean felt the vertigo and ‘Tata’ concluded his winning move with the entry of ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Henry Martín, in addition to Gerardo Arteaga.

That revolutionized the Tricolor. Lainez put in endless centers, but it was a shot by Alexis Vega and the appearance of Henry Martín, which was enough to tie those who play in the stadium that boasts a statue of Usain Bolt outside.

There was more, because Alexis Vega, the best of Chivas and the Tricolor, had to crown his performance in Jamaica. The Chivas player scored the 2-1, which made Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino jump for joy, and return to Mexico to fight for the top of the tie heading to Qatar 2022.