Jason Rivera’s Widow Criticizes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – NBC New York

NEW YORK — The widow of fallen New York police officer, Det. Jason Rivera shared a tearful eulogy at her husband’s funeral on Friday, but saved his most critical comments of hers for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his controversial prosecution guidelines.

“The system keeps failing. We’re not safe anymore, not even service members,” Dominique Luzuriaga said at St. Patrick’s Cathedral packed with police, dignitaries and local leaders, including Bragg.

“I know you were tired of these laws, especially the new district attorney. I hope I’m seeing you speak through me right now,” Luzuriaga said to applause and standing ovations from the pews. “I’m sure our entire uniformed family is tired too.

“But I promise you, we promise you, your death will not be in vain.”

Although he took office as district attorney less than a month ago, Bragg has become controversial due to policies established early in his administration requiring prosecutors not to file charges for some crimes (including resisting arrest in some circumstances) and automatically reduce felonies to misdemeanors in some cases (such as certain armed robberies).

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has publicly questioned the logic behind those policies, and several gubernatorial candidates have pledged to remove him from office if elected. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for re-election, told the New York Post this week that she was “very well aware” of her authority to remove Bragg from office and that while she did not want to undermine the will of the people, she was exploring all options to prosecute cases that your office would not accept.

“I mourn and pray for Detective Rivera and Officer Mora today and every day, and my thoughts are with their families and the NYC police. Violence against police officers will never be tolerated. My office will vigorously prosecute cases of violence against police and will work to prevent senseless acts like this from happening again,” Bragg said in a statement after the funeral.