Jennifer Lopez in a miniskirt boasts shapely legs

Jennifer Lopez shows off her shapely legs in a miniskirt | Instagram

With a look that would become the inspiration of millions, the flirtatious Jennifer Lopez showed why she continues to be The Diva of the Bronx, now she teaches us how to use the mini skirts showing off their shapely legs.

This outfit is the key to show off your legs, the style of the flirtatious actress and businesswoman is always avant-garde, fashionable and extremely elegant, it is something that has been taking her by the hand for a couple of years.

In case you didn’t know the beautiful Jennifer Lopez She has an average height, this is one meter with 64 centimeters, so she always finds a way to show off her figure at any time, she has excellent fashion advisors, for this reason she continually surprises her fans with her outfits.

It may interest you: Peter Robbins, the voice of “Charlie Brown”, takes his own life

In the event that you have a height of the range of JLo, this look you would definitely have to recreate it so that you can also show off your legs and in the process stylize your figure.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her shapely legs thanks to this flirtatious look | Facebook Jennifer Lopez



In the event that you do not have the same clothes as her because they are designer, surely you could recreate it with other types of clothes, that are similar, you imagine yourself looking just as glamorous as Ben Affleck’s girlfriend and above all elegant as well as flirtatious.

It was through the singer and actress’s Facebook where we saw her figure show off with a satin miniskirt, this seems to end where the legs begin, with a top that is a little tight made of the same fabric as her miniskirt.

Her charms, despite not being as voluptuous as those of other celebrities, ended up showing off perfectly thanks to the fact that the top is a little open at the front, her outfit is apple green by the way.

Jennifer Lopez concentrates on her movies

As an actress, the famous Hollywood star has managed to maintain a balance in her career in acting, music and also as a businesswoman.

Now it seems that she has been concentrating a little more on her next films, this year she could release several films, one of which is confirmed to be “Marry Me”, its premiere will be on February 14.

Maluma and Owen Wilson will participate alongside Jennifer Lopez In “Marry Me”, a film that the actress herself has mentioned that has a special and personal meaning for her, it will probably be due to her separation with Álex Rodríguez, this would be a quite viable option.