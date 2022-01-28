Jesuit massacre film releases trailer [+VIDEO]

“They arrived at night” is the new film by Imanol Uribe -director born in San Salvador- based on the murder of six Jesuit professors and two employees of the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), which occurred on November 16, 1989, in the Salvadoran capital.

The film will be released in theaters on March 25. The cast includes Colombian actors Juana Costa and Juan Carlos Martínez, and Spanish actors Carmelo Gómez as Father Tojeira and Karra Elejalde as Father Ellacuría.

The historical event is recreated with the participation of Radio Televisión Española (RTVE).









“My birth in El Salvador, my education with the Jesuits and the admiration I felt for Ellacuría and his group, are at the origin of this film,” says Uribe about the project.

The script was in charge of Daniel Cebrián, and has the approval of the Society of Jesus, which has advised producers from Spain and El Salvador in recent months.

The feature film was shot in Colombia and Spain. The plot follows Lucía Barrera de Cerna (Juana Costa), the cleaning employee who witnessed the massacre and became a key witness to this historic event.

The title of the film alludes to a premonition by Ellacuría himself, who at one point in the film is heard saying: “If they kill me during the day, they will know it was the guerrillas, but if they come at night, it will be the military who will kill me.” .