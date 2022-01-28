Jorge Sánchez was injured at minute 5 of the Jamaica-Mexico match and was changed

Enrique Martinez Villar

Kingston National Stadium, Jamaica (Submitted) / 27.01.2022 18:24:10





The injuries continue to be present in Mexican teamnow it was Jorge Sanchezwho to five minutes of the game against Jamaica suffered a right ankle problem and had to get out of change to leave his place to Luis Rodríguez, from Tigres.

George got injured in a play in which he tried to go for the ball and his ankle twisted, immediately wincing and although he tried to continue ended up lying on the grass to request the income of the assists, who determined that it was everything for the player.

As soon as the America footballer could not support his ankle well, Tata called Chaka Rodríguez to warm up quickly and could enter the game to replace him, remembering that he was seriously questioned for his performance against the United States a couple of days ago in the Qualifiers.

The injured of the Mexican National Team

With this problem, Sánchez joins the long list of El Tri players who are injuredwhich is integrated by Raul Jimenezin addition to being touched, Tecatito Corona and Edson Alvarezwho did not enter as starters.

In addition, it highlights the absence of Hirving Lozano due to suspension, since in the previous duel with Canada he saw a new warning, the accumulation of which marginalizes him from the current game in Kingsgton. Finally, César Montes was another casualty due to coronavirus.