José Canseco accused David Ortiz of having used steroids and questions his entry into the Hall of Fame

After the election to the Baseball Hall of Fame in which David Ortiz was elected in his first opportunity, the controversial former player José Canseco, caused controversy again after insinuating that the now immortal Dominican used prohibited substances during his career.

According to Canseco, if the ‘Big Papi’, who was once involved in rumors of alleged use of prohibited substances, managed to enter the HOF, well other former players such as Roger Clemens, Barri Bonds, Alex Rodríguez, among others, also deserved to be immortal.

If Ortiz is in the hall of fame so should the other guys who use PED,s again MLB screws it up again talk about hypocrisy – Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 27, 2022

“If Ortiz is in the Hall of Fame, so should the other guys who use PEDs, again, MLB ruins it again by talking about hypocrisy, ”said the former Cuban baseball player on his Twitter account.

Rumors about the use of steroids allegedly incurred by David Ortiz, come from the year 2003, when an anonymous MLB test, revealed that players like Iván Rodríguez, Manny Ramírez, Clemens, Bonds, Sammy Sosa and ‘Big Papi’ himself, tested positive.

Canseco is just another one of the former players who expressed their annoyance after learning the results of those chosen for the immortals’ enclosure which is located in Cooperstown. The others were Manny Ramírez and Roger Clemens, although the latter did not do it against Ortiz.

