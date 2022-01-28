Joseph Espaillat, new Dominican bishop in NY

Pope Francis this week named the first auxiliary bishop originally Dominican in the archdiocese of New Yorkthe rapper priest Joseph Espaillatwho is currently pastor of the San Antonio de Padua church in the Bronx where he was appointed in 2015, as announced by the Catholic News Agency (CNAEnglish) based in The Vatican.

The appointment of the Pope makes him the bishop Catholic youngest of the U.S and one of the youngest in the world.

The cure is known as the rapper priest because in their masses includes the urban genre of rap to attract young people to the congregation, and says that he has been heavily criticized for it, but that his goal is to communicate an attractive message to young people who mostly follow urban music.

will be ordered as auxiliary bishop the first of March in the st patrick’s cathedral in Manhattan.

Espaillat who was born and raised in New York He is the son of Dominican parents who emigrated from the Dominican Republicand declares himself devoted fanatic of the Virgin of La Altagracia, clinging to the values, traditions, customs and culture of the Dominicans.

Espaillat was born on December 27, 1976is 45 years old and was raised in Manhattan by his parents, attended Cathedral Preparatory School of that county and earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Fordham University in 1998.

On May 17, 2003, he was ordained a priest.

He is currently the director of the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the archdiocese of New York.

Espaillat launched a podcast and YouTube series called “Sanctity in the City” in 2021.

In a video promoting the launch, Espaillat, who also goes by Padre J, said the podcast would include discussions of faith, music, sports, fashion and pop culture.

“Let’s talk about popsmoke. Let’s talk about Kanye. Let’s talk about Kim Kardashian. We’re going to talk about everything under the sun, and Cardi B,” Espaillat said.

Considered a featured speaker at the Steubenville youth conferences, Espaillat says he loves administering the sacraments, playing softball and basketball, writing poetry and rapping.

While at Saint Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie, New Yorkearned a Master of Divinity in Theology and a Master of Arts in Theology, specializing in church history.

It may interest you

He was pastor at St. Peter’s Church in Yonkers and parochial vicar at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Manhattan.

The Archdiocese of New York it has a total population of 6.2 million, 2.81 million of whom are Catholic.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan has served as Archbishop of New York since 2009.

“Pope Francis has selected two outstanding priests, both seasoned pastors, to serve the people of God in this archdiocese as auxiliary bishops,” Dolan said in a statement on the archdiocese’s website.

“I look forward to working even more closely with Bishops Bonnici and Espaillat as they take on this new role in their priesthood.”

With the addition of Espaillat and Father Bonnici, there will be a total of five active auxiliary bishops serving the Archdiocese of New York.

situation in New York

The bishop Dominican referred to the situation of armed violence and pandemic that is experienced in New York in an interview with Telemundo 47.

“In my prayers is the request that we renew ourselves here in New Yorkthat we start here because we cannot start abroad, we are the capital of the world and if we are honest here, we can transmit it to the whole world”, he said.

Regarding the murders of Dominican policemen Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, he said that he knows one of the two families.

“We are praying for them so that the violence stops, that is what has to happen, that we love each other and that we work together and united,” he told Telemundo.

He assured that he will continue to play and sing the Rap genre to evangelize.

“There are many people who have misunderstood me saying how is it that he, who is a priest, sings and dances to rap music. It’s not that I’m glorifying that music, I’m trying to get into their brains so they hear the message,” he noted.

“If we don’t give them something to listen to, if we don’t give them hope, who is going to give it to them?” auxiliary bishop.

“With this music, I want young people to be encouraged and listen to something different,” he said.

Proud of its origin Dominican He said that he always puts into practice what he learned from his parents.

“To town Dominicancheer up cheer up New York He needs us now, it is not tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, it is now and that the difference in this world ceases, that violence, war and all things that do not live in God and that do not allow peace and harmony cease,” he said. .