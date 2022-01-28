Josué Alvarado, ex-husband of Michelle Renaud, responds to accusations

Digital Millennium

A few days ago Michelle Renaud made a live broadcast on Instagram to clarify the reason for which for more than two weeks her ex-husband, Josué Alvarado, he does not see his son Marcelo. According to the actress, apparently the father of her firstborn abused the little one, for which he has already taken legal action.

After what Michelle Renaud made this known, the signs of support for the actress were immediateHowever, now it is Josué Alvarado who broke the silence and posted a video with his son.

It was on Instagram where Josué Alvarado published a video in which they are observed several fragments of clips where he is seen playing American football with his son or little Marcelo riding a bike while his father tells him how well he does.

On the other hand, the publication also shows a short Video of father and son living together. Marcelo tells his dad that he loves him.

Marcelo and dad. For you, a whole life. Pure love”, he wrote in the description of the publication.

Up to now Michelle Renaud has not spoken about it, but in the live broadcast she made, she made it clear that he would not like to talk about it again since it is sensitive and that he believes the word of his son, who apparently arrived with some marks on some parts of his body on his last visit to his father.

“The only thing I am doing and I will always do is believe my son, I am not inventing anything. And I think that as parents we have to believe everything they tell us and that is what I have done since Marcelo told me his version, since Marcelo arrived with signs, is to believe him, give him love. Tell him that we are all wrong, that dad loves him, but that mom has to take care of him, ”Michelle Renaud commented on the live broadcast.

