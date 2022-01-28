Juan Escobar will sign his renewal for three years with Cruz Azul in February

Juan Escobar will sign a contract with Cruz Azul until mid-2025 and will have a substantial salary increase in the face of this renewal with the club.

One of the telenovelas that has spread the longest is the one about the renewal of Juan Escobar’s contract. The Paraguayan defender ends his contract with Cruz Azul next June, and Juan Reynoso’s intention was to prolong his long-term bond as soon as possible, since he is a fundamental piece of the team he wants to build. And the player wanted to stay at the club.

These negotiations have been going on for several weeks, and The only points that were yet to be defined were the duration of the new deal (three or four years?) and the salary increase that the Guaraní was asking for. According to Salary Sport leaks, Escobar was one of the lowest paid in the Machine, so he requested improvements before signing.

The journalist Carlos Córdova, in the live broadcast of Gambetita, revealed as a first that Juan and Cruz Azul had already reached an agreement and they will sign a contract extension before the end of the relationship between both parties next June. It will be for three years, although four have been rumored in the past.

“On February 4, Juan Escobar’s representative will be here to sign his contract for three years. Why has he been postponing this situation? He said that after the FIFA date. They have already reached an agreement with Cruz Azul, the renewal will be for three years, and since the representative arrives on the 4th, the signing will be between the 4th and 5th of that month“said the reporter.

Why will they sign on that date? Mainly, because today Juan Escobar is in Paraguay to participate in the Conmebol qualifiers with his team. The defender will seal his contract extension once he is settled back in Mexico City. Thanks for coming, John!