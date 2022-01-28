Juan Soler spent two years devastated by his divorce with Maki

Just over four years after his divorce with Maki, Juan Soler revealed new details of their separation. The soap opera heartthrob confessed that that process depressed him to the point of feeling completely devastated.

Juan Soler and Maky announced their separation in November 2018 and although in the past, he had commented that He needed professional help to overcome that crisis.

The Argentine actor had a talk with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, in which he relived in detail that chapter of his life caused by the breakup of his 15-year relationship with the mother of his daughters Mía and Azul.

“For me it was a very strong blow. I was depressed for two years where I was useless, I did not produce anything, I did not accept jobs, I did not work and I made an enormous effort when I had to go to work, it was a pretty hard impasse “he explained.



Although several years have passed and everything is over, he acknowledged that this chapter was very painful. He stated that his ex-wife had other plans that differed from the same horizon that they once contemplated staying together as a family.

Maki revealed that she was the one who sought a divorce because she felt she hadn’t lived long enough on her own and was still at the ideal time to explore beyond marriage. “The explanation that comes from the other side is that she matured in a different way, that something changed in her. I totally respect him and that’s it, and it’s over”, he stressed.

For Juan, there was no project more important than building a solid family for the rest of his life, which is why the divorce was a great disappointment. However, today he understands that his family is those two treasures he has as daughters: Mía and Azul. They are the fruit of a great love.