Karol G’s dancer pulls the singer’s top and raises the temperature of Instagram

If there are some people who have accompanied Carol G during the last months they have been his dancers. They not only work with the Colombian but have practically become family and that is why they are always taking very sexy photos with “Bichota” herself. In this opportunity, one of her dancers bent down and pulled her top exposing part of her bust and this obviously the temperature of social networks has risen.

Few days ago, Carol G He appeared in the Dominican Republic where he went out to sing with tremendous dental floss among one of his many outfits and left more than one sighing. Minutes before, she and one of her dancers decided to give a little gift to her fans and therefore the young woman in question he crouched down in front of Karol G and pulled her top causing many to fly the imagination.

Right in the Dominican Republic was also his ex Anuel AAwho was engaged to Yailin The Most Viral and he even gave her a ring and everything. The singer already had days showing off his new girlfriend on social networks. From messages, roses and giant teddy eyes, which he sent her while the Dominican was recovering in a hospital from cosmetic surgery.

Just yesterday the ex of Carol G He gave the rock to Yailin and with that he seals and confirms that El Makinón is part of the past. For his part, Karol G has not shown signs of having a new romance. Quite the contrary. She is still surrounded by her dancer friends and she even arrived holding hands with her best friend at an NBA game in the city of Los Angeles wearing a very short suit and showing a little more than her legs.

