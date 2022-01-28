Kroos reveals his fondness for tequila and why he gave up alcohol

Midtime Editorial







German midfielder Tony Kroos, is one of the most important and prominent in recent years. Former Bayern Munich, the pivot has won all kinds of trophies, but also on the road to victory.defeat has come his way on more than one occasionso that he found at alcohol the fway to overcome it for many years, although he has already stopped using it.

In the podcast that he hosts with his brother Felix, the Real Madrid player counted when lost the Champions League in 2012 with Bayern Munich (except Chelsea) got drunk on tequila to get over disappointment.

“After the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2012 I remember drinking in frustration. We came close to needing an emergency doctor. There was no other way to ease the pain“said the Real Madrid player.

He tried to get the German team to drink tequila

However, his story with this drink does not end there, since he brought up the conversation that in the celebration for winning the World Cup tried to get his teammates to party with tequila, although he did not succeed. “I I proposed take a tequila with everyone that nightbut i failed resoundingly.”

Although one day after a drunken spree with his brother Feix and the Bayer Leverkusen footballer, Stefan Reinartzrealized that I couldn’t go down that road: “I drank shots of tequila because it was the only thing I liked. The next day I didn’t feel well Y that was the point where i said that drinking alcohol does me no good. I couldn’t look at the tequila that night and gave it up completely. It didn’t hurt and I don’t miss it.”