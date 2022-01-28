Kylie Jenner shows off and announces a new Valentine’s Day collection | INSTAGRAM

The famous model Y american businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, had been absent from her social networks and also from her brands, simply with the stores open, but without making any launch, however, this has just changed.

It is a new collection that arrives for one of its companies, Kylie Cometics, in which he focuses on the makeup industry, one of his favorite industries and in which he has the greatest ambition.

It was through a flirty photography placed in your Instagram official, made this very important announcement, a collection that will officially arrive on February 3 of this year, a photo in which she appears in a pretty, very small pink dress with a heart-shaped opening on her belly.

In addition, she is also wearing incredible slippers and long, thin gloves that reach halfway up her arm, on a piece of furniture with silk sheets of the same shade of pink.

So far, more than 6 million people have come to give her a like and congratulate her on this new launch, something long awaited by many, but there were also others who did not they wanted it to come, not after what happened in ASTROWORLD.

Internet users asked him to please not make launches, that they would not support them, but apparently many of them have already passed this event and are willing to buy the products that the youngest sister of the Kardashians offers on its website.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLAT PHOTO

We were even able to see the packages or boxes where the lipsticks, powder, highlighters and much more come ready so that Internet users can enjoy a perfect date with their partner or simply with friends, let’s remember that friendship is also celebrated that day.

He even posted a video where they present us with the pieces that he is about to sell, which will surely be finished very soon, truly top quality lights.

But what has caused controversy is how she managed to look so spectacular for the session, mainly thin, because according to the information she is still pregnant, just that the photos had been prepared months in advance.

In Show News we will continue to share the news of Kylie Jenner, the famous socialite who is expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, father of her daughter Stormi.