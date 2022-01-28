La Selecta receives talk from a world champion prior to the game against the United States

The players of the Selecta surprisingly received a motivational talk in the hours before the match against the United States, in the cold city of Columbus

The Selected continues in its last stage of preparation for the match against U.S, where despite the complications of the cold and the casualties that the Selecta has had due to covid-19, they try to keep their morale up for the match.

Within the framework of this last preparation, the selected ones had a special talk with the ex-selected Argentine and world champion, Mario Alberto Kempes, who currently works as a commentator on the ESPN network.

“You don’t have to lower your arms, you don’t have to be afraid of the cold, the temperature is the least of it, what matters is the team and from then on great things can be achieved”, It was part of what Kempes discussed with the players, according to the federation.

👏🏻 The World Champion and top scorer in 1978 @ESPNMarioKempes I give a motivational talk virtually to our National Soccer Team of El Salvador in the pre-game against USA🤝🏻⚽ pic.twitter.com/saae925Qo9 – The Select (@LaSelecta_SLV) January 26, 2022

Mario Kempes played 49 games with the Argentine national team and scored 30 goals, where he managed to be part of the world champions in the World Cup held on Argentine soil in 1978.

The players will carry out their stadium reconnaissance on Wednesday afternoon at lower.com Field, which will be at an approximate temperature of -7 degrees Celsius, while it is forecast for game time, there would be a temperature of -1 degree Celsius.

