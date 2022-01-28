Lady Gaga confessed that it was her idea to kiss Salma Hayek in “House of Gucci”

Singer Lady Gaga was a luxury guest on the famous Late Night Show Jimmy Kimmel, in the program he talked about his fiery sexual scenes with the Mexican Salma Hayek in the movie “House of Gucci”. Many of them did not come out in the end because the director himself, Ridley Scott, discarded them. But The idea of ​​​​kissing Salma Hayek was his and Lady Gaga confessed it.

singer and actress Lady Gaga told how Patrizia Reggiani, a character she plays in the film, had a close sexual relationship with his seer Giuseppina Auriemm, played by the Mexican Salma Hayek. The movie director “House of Gucci” allowed them to have that intimate scene right after they find out that Lady Gaga’s husband in the film, Maurizio Gucci, was killed by a hit man she hired.

“I said, ‘Okay, I was thinking that after Maurizio passed away and you get the call telling you he’s dead, I could walk up to you and kiss you.’ And Salma was amazed and answered me: – What!!? -. And in the end we hooked up, I hooked up with Salma Hayek. I feel like the annoying kid at school who keeps bragging that he’s been with the popular girl in his class, but has no proof of it,” he laughed. Lady Gaga to Jimmy Kimmel about her sex scene with Salma Hayek.

Immediately, Salma Hayek spoke after Lady Gaga and confirmed that it is not a joke of the singer and that he would love for that scene to ever be seen.

