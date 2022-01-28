Latest news on the Inés Gómez Mont case and its consequences

The situation of Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Pugais very sensitive since the middle of last year, when it became known that they were being investigated of course money laundering.

A few days after their case came to light, the controversy grew even more when it was reported that the couple’s whereabouts were unknown and that, officially, they were fugitives from justiceafter Interpol launched an arrest warrant against him at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

