Latest news on the Inés Gómez Mont case and its consequences

The situation of Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Pugais very sensitive since the middle of last year, when it became known that they were being investigated of course money laundering.

A few days after their case came to light, the controversy grew even more when it was reported that the couple’s whereabouts were unknown and that, officially, they were fugitives from justiceafter Interpol launched an arrest warrant against him at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Since then, new data and information have emerged, but nothing very concrete. Until now, there are official news in the case.

arrest warrant against Ines Gomez Mont and Victor Manuel Alvarez

On January 20, the FGR communicated, through its Twitter account, that in 2019 an investigation was launched for organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin against Ines Gomez Mont, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga and five other people for organized crime.

“Those responsible for the probable commission of these crimes have been charged with the #JudicialPower and arrest warrants were obtained; three of them are already detained. In the cases of those who fled the country, the corresponding red card has been obtained,” recounts the second tweet that expands on the information provided.

In the published statement, the FGR detailed that three people have already been detained, while the others continue to be sought. There are seven companies that are being investigated for illicit movements. In addition, the modus operandi of the organization was detailed.

“All these people, physical and moral, probably colluded to simulate operations and provide resources to that criminal organization; lowering tax burdens and hiding, thus hindering the tracking of operations of those resources”, the prosecution argued.

Although they have not yet been able to confirm it, the prosecution suspects that the organization of Ines Gomez Mont had several contracts with the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Rehabilitation of the Segob. This allowed them to cover up false operations by issuing tax receipts for benefits and sales that were never made. All this for the purpose of launder money.

The main organization was run by Ines Gomez Mont Y Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga, who had a group of five people who were in charge of carrying out banking operations under different names. But that does not end there, the organization was much larger, since they had a group made up of public servants who were in charge of facilitating illegal contracts.

All this is just the main core with which Ines Gomez Mont and Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga counted. Surely, it was a much larger structure, because the figures they handled were millionaires.

We will have to wait until they finally locate the people who are still fugitives outside of Mexico to see how this whole case evolves. Do you think they will find them soon?