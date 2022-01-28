Latin American Music Awards 2022: Date and Time

Getty The Latin American Music Awards 2022 will be held in April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 7th edition of the “Latin American Music Awards” will take place on Thursday, April 21 and will be broadcast live on Telemundo from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning at 7pm/6c with “La Carpet de Latin AMAs” and followed at 8pm/7c by the three-hour awards show.

The great event will pay tribute to the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today, as voted by fans in the same tradition of the “American Music Awards”, the award with the largest number of voting fans in the world. Nominees for the 2022 Latin AMAs will be announced on March 3.

“In recent years we have seen a huge growth in the popularity of Latin music that has propelled it to a universal audience. We are thrilled to bring the Latin AMAs to Las Vegas for the first time and bring our worldwide audience a world-class production to highlight their favorite artists,” said Ronald Day, President, Entertainment and Content, Telemundo.

The “Latin AMAs” will celebrate the best in Latin music and highlight exciting musical performances. Unlike last year, there will be an in-person hearing, following all health and safety protocols.

Last year’s edition of the “Latin AMAs” featured performances by Ana Bárbara, Carrie Underwood, Maluma, Prince Royce and Ricky Martin, among others, reaching a total audience of 3.3M viewers. The winners of the renowned ceremony included Bad Bunny, Karol G, Nicky Minaj, Christian Nodal, Prince Royce and Shakira. The show set a record with 42.4 million interactions across TV, social and digital platforms, and was the most social show on all of television that day.

The 2022 “Latin AMAs” will air simultaneously on the Spanish-language entertainment cable channel, Universo, and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

What you should know about the Latin American Music Awards 2022 on Telemundo:

DATE: Thursday, April 21, 2022

RED CARPET START TIME: 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

START TIME OF THE AWARDS CEREMONY: 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHERE THE EVENT WILL BE HELD: Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TELEVISION NETWORK: Telemundo, check your local programming guide to tune in.

THE EVENT WILL HAVE A LIVE AUDIENCE OR NOT: According to information released by Telemundo, the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards will feature a live audience from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone who wants to attend the Latin American Music Awards 2022 must comply with the health protocols in the midst of the public health crisis that is being experienced by the Coronavirus pandemic.

WHEN THE 2022 LATIN AMAS NOMINEES WILL BE ANNOUNCED: The full list of nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards will be announced by Telemundo on March 3, 2022.