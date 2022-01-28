Learning medicine in times of pandemic. Dr Pablo Lara

..Dr. Pablo Lara, president of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Spanish Medicine.

iHealth Yearbook 2021.

All people need to be cared for, especially when we are most fragile and vulnerable. This pandemic has reminded us that we are not as self-sufficient as we thought. Depending on each other is not a weakness, but a strength that makes us more human. Health professionals have the mission of taking care of our health and they do so exposing themselves to the risk of losing theirs and that of their relatives.

I present these lines as a well-deserved tribute to those who have died, have seen their health deteriorate, have thought of leaving the most beautiful profession in the world, have been overwhelmed by anxiety and depression or are exhausted. They are not heroes, although they seem so to us, although they behave as such. They are flesh and blood and, in spite of everything, they continue with their science and their humanism the solicitous attention of others. I make a resolution and I ask that each one, from the place they occupy in society, take care of them as they deserve to be taken care of.

Universities must train and care for the new generations of professionals. We have tried to work in tune with the efforts of health professionals. In fact, most of our teachers are specialists working with their colleagues on the front lines. There are already three academic courses teaching “in times of pandemic”. In March 2020, we had to transform an essentially face-to-face training such as medicine, into virtual teaching. We have started this course, in a face-to-face scenario, with the necessary precautions, teaching, learning, researching and caring for patients, as we want and know how to do, working with dedication and trying to alleviate the difficulties we have faced.

The need for students to be trained in health centers is evident, also during a health crisis like the one we are experiencing. Clinical practices are essential for the acquisition of professional skills, as their organization is very complex. We thank the health authorities, the teaching staff and the clinical tutors for their work, committed to training the doctors of the future. In fact, last year, in a more complicated scenario than the current one (vaccination had not yet started), a high percentage of the scheduled practices could be carried out. In this course all of these practices are already developed.

We want to teach patient-centered medicine and for that we need to build student-centered faculties. We have a clear reference: the action of health professionals in these times of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which, while it has been a tragedy, constitutes a unique learning opportunity for all people that we must take advantage of.

