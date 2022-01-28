Lisie Burgos employee involved in a scandal for using Chamber property resigns

The representative of Proyecto Dignidad, Lisie Burgos Munizannounced this afternoon that his employee Janise Santiago She resigned after she was embroiled in a scandal that remains under investigation in the House of Representatives.

Although the text of a communication published by Burgos Muñiz on her Facebook account does not reveal exactly if Santiago resigned her position in the legislative office, the legislator later clarified in a text message that she did resign from her position as director.

the chamber leader, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez Montanez, announced today, Thursday, that it had commissioned the Human Capital Office to examine a series of details related to the services provided by Santiago in the Burgos Muñiz office. This after it was made public that the now former official requested from the Chamber, on behalf of her boss’s office, equipment including chairs and tents, paid for with public funds to celebrate, on Legislative grounds, the graduation of a school where she listed as owner, director and founder.

Muñiz Burgos participated in the activity, held in a Chamber hall, and said that Santiago served as director of the school until December 2020.

“I have carefully evaluated the information that has emerged regarding the Kid’s Kingdom & James Christian Academy graduation celebration on the grounds of the House of Representatives. After having discussed it with my office manager, Mrs. Janise Santiago, the latter made the decision to resign from her position effective today”, maintained Burgos Muñiz.

The first-term legislator said that Santiago fulfilled all the delegated functions.

“However, we, as public officials and members of our party, have adopted a standard of ethical behavior that goes above and beyond what is required by law. We are a party where we believe that freedom is founded on assuming obligations and responsibilities, and that citizen freedom begins with assuming the consequences of our actions, which can even include errors of judgment without ulterior motives,” he added.

Burgos Muñiz did not want to answer interview requests from El Nuevo Día. Therefore, details about how the activity took place are unknown, if indeed it was now that the legislator found out that Santiago did not identify herself as the owner of the school when requesting the team to Hernández Montañez and if he had reservations about the use of public property when he participated in the event.

However, he said in his brief that the graduation from the school was carried out in compliance with “all the requirements established by the rules and regulations of the House of Representatives. For this, he obtained the required permission and authorization from the president of the Chamber.”

Burgos Muñiz did acknowledge that when Santiago requested the use of the property, he did not reveal his connection to the educational institution.

“It is not until the information became public that I became aware that in the letter requesting permission to hold the activity, it is not mentioned that the director of my office is the owner of the corporation that manages the school in question. Upon realizing this error in judgment, and discussing it with Mrs. Santiago, she voluntarily decided to resign from her position to comply with the more rigorous standards self-imposed by the members of our community in all our public work,” explained the legislator.

In written statements, Hernández Montañez justified the use of Chamber property for the activity.

“We support and authorize all educational activities of private or public entities in the House of Representatives, spaces will always be available to highlight the achievements of our students without discriminating against those who study in private institutions. The controversy or difference in this case revolved around the possible conflict of interest of the applicant and employee of the Chamber as the owner of the educational institution,” he indicated.

A letter dated April 27, 2020, signed by Santiago and addressed to Hernández Montañez, indicates that “the office” of Burgos Muñiz wanted to sponsor the graduation of 14 students from the school.

The event was held on June 5, it was requested that the Manuel Zeno Gandía square be enabled and that the legislative body supply 50 chairs, a sound technician, a photographer, two microphones, a podium, flags, cables and tents.

In the letter circulated by social networks appears the authorization, in manuscript, of Hernández Montañez.