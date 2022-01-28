Live: this is the table of the South American Qualifiers

Only four teams will go directly to the Qatar World Cup, while one will play the playoff (Reuters)

There is less and less to go until the start of the Qatar World Cup and, when there are still four dates left before the end of the South American Qualifiers, only two selections have their ticket insured for the contest: Brazil Y Argentina. The rest of the countries are still struggling to get the other two direct tickets that are delivered at the Conmebol and place in the playoffs.

The 15th date opened with three meetings: Ecuador tied 1-1 with the leader Brazil; Paraguay fell 1-0 to Uruguay Y Argentina, second, won in Calama 2-1 chili. This Friday, Peru He took three fundamental points by defeating by the minimum to Colombia Y Venezuela received to bolivia. For the moment Ecuador, with 24 points, and Peru with 20 (and a goal difference of -4), they are the ones accompanying Brazil and the Argentina to the Qatar World Cup, although there are still three days left.

For its part, Uruguay He adds 19 and has a difference of -6, so he would be getting access to the Repechage. Further back, they appear Colombia (17p and -2 diff), chili (16p and -2 diff), bolivia (15p and -10 diff), Paraguay (13p and -10 diff) and Venezuela (10p and -14 diff).

It is worth remembering that the team that plays the playoffs will meet an Asian team in June in a single match at a neutral venue (possibly Qatar). Before, the format was with round trip matches. For the moment, the rival of the fifth-placed South American would come out of a confrontation between Australia Y United Arab Emirates (UAE), although there are still six dates remaining in that Qualifiers.

Positions table

THE MATCHES OF DATE 15

• Ecuador 1-1 Brazil

• Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay

Luis Suárez’s goal for Uruguay for date 15 of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

• Chile 1-2 Argentina

The three goals that were in Argentina’s 2-1 win over Chile

• Colombia 0 – 1 Peru

Colombia dominated the entire match but in one play those led by Gareca got the advantage

The next date will be played on Tuesday, February 1 with the following matches:

Bolivia vs. chili

Uruguay vs. Venezuela

Argentina vs. Colombia

Brazil vs. Paraguay

Peru vs. Ecuador

KEEP READING:

Gary Medel came out at the intersection of the claims of the Argentine team and shot: “They have to eat it quietly”

Rodrigo de Paul’s strong denunciation of the problems suffered by Argentina in Chile: “We have to make ourselves respected on the field”

The National Team has two faces: is it enough to go to Qatar to fight for the World Cup?

The four new casualties of the National Team and a disturbing image of Papu Gómez’s ankle that puts him in doubt against Colombia