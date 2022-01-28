Luis Fernando Suárez points out the key to Costa Rica’s victory against Panama

Costa Rica won an extremely important match against Panama for Qualifiers. Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of the Ticos, pointed out what was the key to victory.

The Costa Rican National Soccer Team got a very important 1-0 win against Panama on the night of this last Thursday, within the framework of the ninth day of the Octagonal Final, a decisive instance of the Concacaf Qualifying road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

It was about a momentous encounter, since a hypothetical defeat of the Ticos would have left a gap of eight points with respect to the canaleros, with 15 still in dispute. The win, on the other hand, considerably raised the hopes of La Sele having reduced that difference to just two.

Luis Fernando Suarez, coach of the tricolor cast, appeared before the media in the traditional post-match press conference. “This is how the playoffs are played. The team was intelligent, since we didn’t have much of the ball and we were a bit at the mercy of what they did, but with the goal the team was seen more clearly“, he stated first.

Furthermore, he pointed out what was the key to take the three units: “(Costa Rican) was smart defendingand for that reason he won“. On the other hand, he stressed “the courage, resilience and be believing” of his directed to face a duel that was so transcendental for the World Cup aspirations.

As for the audience frameworkindicated: “I really liked that the fans came. gave us good vibesthe player needs that“. Finally, in relation to the next clash, he stated: “Playing in Mexico is always difficult, and that is why the players are much more motivated. I hope they know how to behave at the height of a game like this Sunday“.