Luis Suárez paralyzes all of Mexico and Uruguay with an imminent offer from Liga MX

Luis Suárez surprised fans in Mexico with an imminent arrival in Liga MX from Uruguay.

January 27, 2022 4:10 p.m.

The dream of Mexican fans of having a global superstar in Liga MX could come true after Luis Suárez received a nod from one of the championship clubs.

The gunslinger He entered a panorama of uncertainty in which his future began to revolve around the possibility of changing teams after his relationship with Atlético de Madrid coach Diego Simeone began to erode.

Now, in his call-up to the Uruguayan National Team, the 35-year-old striker ended up receiving the wink of one of the teams with the greatest economic wealth and excited fans with his arrival in Mexico.

Taking advantage of the return of Nicolás The tooth López to the Uruguayan team, from the official account of Tigres UANL they ended up pressuring him to try to convince the former Barcelona to sign for the feline team.

At the moment, Luis Suárez is still part of the mattress team waiting to receive various offers from other leagues and the possibility of joining the ranks of Tigres UANL is not yet on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Suárez is preparing to start in the next match between the Uruguayan team against Paraguay for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, waiting to be decisive and put aside market rumors.