Mango will open a 2,100-meter store on Fifth Avenue in New York

The fashion firm Mango will open a 2,100 square meter store in the Fifth Avenue in New York, one of the most exclusive shopping areas in the city.

The new flagship store will be located at district square, in the Grande Dame building, at number 711 of the mythical New York avenue. It is a historic building from the late 1920s that has been home to major companies such as NBC, Columbia Pictures and Coca-Cola.

The firm expects to be able to inaugurate the establishment, which will have lines for women, men and children’s clothing, during the first half of 2022.

The director of Expansion and Franchises of Mango, Daniel Lopez, highlights in a statement that the opening of this store represents “a great advance for Mango in the development strategy in the US”, since having a point of sale with these characteristics in one of the most prestigious locations in the continent, he explains, will allow them to increase their brand recognition, both in the American market and internationally.

This new opening is part of the expansion plan that the company is carrying out in the United States, where it has been present since 2006.

In 2021, Mango launched four establishments in the country, specifically in shopping centers Menlo Park and American Dream, both in New Jersey, Roosevelt Field in New York and Dadeland in Miami, Florida.

The company reinforced its commitment to the US market at the end of 2017 with the renovation of the Soho store and the agreement with Macy’s in 2019 to accelerate online growth. With this new opening, the firm that presides over Isak Andic will add a total of nine points of sale in the country.

