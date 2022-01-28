Marisela Berti with encouraging prognosis from doctors

The children of the actress Marisela Berti, Luis Armando Avellanet and Alejandro Walerstein, thanked the interest, support, prayers and good thoughts they have received since it became known that their mother suffered a stroke.

Through a written communication, they asked for space to manage this health situation and stressed that the doctors’ prognosis is encouraging.

“As you know, our mother suffered a stroke that keeps her hospitalized under the intensive care of a wonderful team of healthcare professionals who care for her. The medical prognosis, fortunately, is encouraging, and rest is imperative so that she can show the improvement that we so long for.

We understand and appreciate everyone’s concern. Messages full of love and hope encourage and embrace us. However, out of respect and love, we want to ask you for the privacy and tranquility that we need to be able to focus on your health and on providing you with everything your body and spirit need on the road to recovery. We, your children, are the only ones called to share any news or information that we deem pertinent, so we ask for your solidarity and understanding. As soon as we can issue a new official communication, we will do so,” they said.

The actress, who lives in Mexico, is very loved in Puerto Rico where she lived for several years while she was married to the singer Chucho Avellanet. Together they procreated the eldest of the actress’s children, Luis Armando.