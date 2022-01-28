chili I can’t beat Argentina at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium in Calama and they fell 2-1, but the important thing came after the game. When Rodrigo DePaul He took the floor and made his discomfort felt for everything that happened in the run-up to the match.

With more than 30 ° Degrees, without air conditioning and without water. “I think they could have received us differently. In the hotel it was more than 30 degrees and the air did not work. Because of the noise we couldn’t sleep well. We woke up and we had no water,” he said. Paul’s.

“Matches are won on the pitch. We have to make each team that comes to our country feel as comfortable as possible”, said the Atlético de Madrid midfielder.

They thought we were going to enter relaxed. “The game we played today is going to make us grow a lot mentally, they might have thought that we were going to enter more relaxed because we are already in Qatar, but I am very happy with how this team comes out in the face of adversity”, he concluded. Paul’s.

Despite everything reported by the Argentine midfielder, the Albiceleste were in no trouble and were able to win with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Say Maria to chili who in the previous one moved heaven and earth to take the game to the height of Calama. However, it didn’t work out for them.