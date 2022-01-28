“Matches are won on the pitch”

Admin 11 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

chili I can’t beat Argentina at the Zorros del Desierto Stadium in Calama and they fell 2-1, but the important thing came after the game. When Rodrigo DePaul He took the floor and made his discomfort felt for everything that happened in the run-up to the match.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Arturo Vidal gives nothing for lost in Chile: “We will never lower our arms” | Qatar 2022 Qualifying | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

Updated on 01/27/2022 11:57 pm He was not against Argentina due to suspension and had …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved