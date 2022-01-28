Mathilde Pinault, stepdaughter of Salma Hayek, explains what her relationship with the Mexican actress is like

The 55-year-old Mexican actress is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, who had three children from previous relationships before marrying Salma Hayek. For what the Veracruzana is stepmother of three young people whom he apparently esteems and cares for very closely, or at least, that is what Mathilde Pinault has revealed in his most recent interview.

Photo: Instagram

How does Salma Hayek get along with François-Henri Pinault’s children?

Mathilde Pinault He spoke with Vanity Fair magazine about the type of relationship he has with his father’s current wife, Salma Hayek, whom he considers a great adviser.

“I owe Salma Hayek a great teaching: she is a diva, she has a complicated life, but she taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing them to the simplicity of everyday life.”

Salma Hayek’s stepdaughter revealed that she calls her a lot, especially “when something doesn’t work; she has the power to take iron away from difficulties to turn them into obstacles that must be faced little by little, ”he revealed. Mathilde Pinault.

Photo: Instagram

Who is Mathilde Pinault?

Mathilde, 20, is the daughter of François-Henri Pinault and Dorothée Lepère. She has liked to ride horses since she was six years old and she plans to compete in the Olympics.

‘Tildie’ is one of the heiresses of the Pinault empire, one of the richest families in France, since the Kering group owns luxury companies such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.