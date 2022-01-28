Medical schools need 3,800 professors

The Forum of the Medical Profession warns that there is a deficit of 3,800 professors for teaching in the 44 degrees of Medicine that are taught at the national level, so it would be necessary to incorporate 410 professors each course.

In fact, it is estimated that each year the deficit increases by 300 more teachers. For this reason, the Forum defends the need to work so that the revision of the criteria of the ANECA Academy Program allows for the incorporation of the best professionals from health centers as professors in the branch of Health Sciences, adapting the requirements teachers and researchers and valuing healthcare activity, highlighting its importance.

In addition, it advocates developing the figure of Associate Professor Contracted Doctor, creating the figure of Associate Associate Professor Doctor and adequately recognizing the functions performed by associate professors and honorary clinical tutors and collaborators.

More doctors teaching

On the other hand, the growing presence of non-medical teaching staff in the Medicine Degree has also been highlighted. Thus, the Profession Forum considers that departments should be made up of multidisciplinary teaching and research teams, but it is considered necessary to adopt measures that encourage doctors to join as professors, something that has not been happening in recent years.