Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the eye of the storm: their millionaire companies were discovered

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They are back on the front pages of the news. On this occasion, it was revealed that created a network of 11 companies in a tax haven in the United States. Next, we share the main keys and tell you everything you need to know about it.

Source: Youtube Hello TV (/c/HolaTv)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s companies: why they chose the United States

The couple formed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is one of the most famous in the world and its importance is due to the royal origin of the latter and, above all, to the decision he made to leave the British crown.

However, everything seems to indicate that neither Harry nor his wife intends to leave the life of millionaires, and this is why they created a network of 11 companies in a US tax haven.

The place chosen for this was Delaware, famous for being the state in which current President Joe Biden served as a senator for many years.

At the same time, Delaware is well known for the benefits of its laws for business owners. In this regard, the following is highlighted:

The actual owner of a company is not required to file, but officers and directors are.

Income tax does not apply to businesses registered in Delaware but not operating within the territory.

The meaning of the names that Meghan Markle and Harry chose for their companies

The news in question was broadcast by a well-known British media which, first of all, clarified that the operation was carried out by Richard Genow, Markle’s lawyer, and also by Andrew Meyer, his business manager.

Although there are not many certainties in this regard, it is speculated that none of the dukes of sussex have visited the state of Delaware.

On the other hand, it was announced that the names chosen for each of these companies would have a sentimental value for the controversial royal couple.

One of them is, for example, Orinoco Publishing LLC, a publisher that would publish Harry’s long-awaited memoirs, which would come out during the course of this 2022.

According to versions, the name of this company would be a reference to Orinoco Flow, a song by Enya that was one of Lady Di’s favorites.

Another similar case is that of Overdale, a company whose name would be in honor of the street in Los Angeles, California, where Meghan lived when she was just a child.

After reading all this, what do you think about the new controversy that has as protagonists Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?