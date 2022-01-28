Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the eye of the storm: their millionaire companies were discovered

Admin 50 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They are back on the front pages of the news. On this occasion, it was revealed that created a network of 11 companies in a tax haven in the United States. Next, we share the main keys and tell you everything you need to know about it.

Source: Youtube Hello TV (/c/HolaTv)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s companies: why they chose the United States

The couple formed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is one of the most famous in the world and its importance is due to the royal origin of the latter and, above all, to the decision he made to leave the British crown.

However, everything seems to indicate that neither Harry nor his wife intends to leave the life of millionaires, and this is why they created a network of 11 companies in a US tax haven.

The place chosen for this was Delaware, famous for being the state in which current President Joe Biden served as a senator for many years.

At the same time, Delaware is well known for the benefits of its laws for business owners. In this regard, the following is highlighted:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Chiquis Rivera caresses her bust at the premiere of “I want to wake up with someone”

Chiquis Rivera exudes sensuality. Photo: Gustavo Caballero. /Getty Images The Mexican regional singer, Chiquis Rivera, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved