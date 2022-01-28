MEMES Jamaica vs Mexico | All against TUDN and Tata although he won

Midtime Editorial

Not even winning are satisfied! There is outrage in Jamaica vs Mexico memes because the Tricolor was close to a big loser in Kingston against ten Caribbean players, but fortunately Henry Martin and Alexis Vega appeared for the somersault, although in social networks they are not convinced with Tata Martino or with TUDN for their transmission.

Without being able to watch the game on TV Azteca because they didn’t show it, Televisa was the only option to follow the duel of the Concacaf Qualifiersbut we well know that there is a “legion of parishioners” who are unconditional supporters of Christian Martinoli and Luis García, that is why they did not find it very funny to have to “Shooting” Perro Bermúdez and Raúl Pérezbut especially to Oswaldo Sánchez.

As we already said, the Tata Martino is in low hours with the Mexican fans because, despite the agonizing triumph this Thursday, the memes they are tired of the poor action, that “it doesn’t give game” to the players who should be and even question that with this level Why are we going to the World Cup?.

The truth is Mexico is still in the direct ticket zone to the World Cup and the panorama in Concacaf already seems to only have four National Teams, three of which will go non-stop to Qatar 2022 and the fourth place will have to go through the Repechage, hoping that it will be Canada, the United States or Panama that will throw that “flown” .

