Messi ‘scolded’ Argentina players and banned nicknames in the locker room, teammate revealed

Lionel Messi comes out in defense of the name of the Argentine team after his teammates practiced ‘bullying’

Often called ‘discreet’ and without seeming to have much of a personality in the Argentine team, Messi came to the defense of a rookie in the team Lionel Scalloni.

Argentina and Messi celebrate Copa America title Getty Images

In an interview with the English newspaper ‘The Athletic’, Alexis MacAllister, midfielder of Brighton from England, needed the help of La ‘Flea’ in his first call to the Argentine national team.

Mac Allister he says his teammates called him ‘Colo’, which means red in Spanish, because of the color of his hair and beard. Messi noticed that the athlete was uncomfortable and was not enjoying his first call to the Albiceleste. It was then that the star told his teammates to stop bothering him.

“He doesn’t like to be called Colo. So stop calling him that,” Messi said, according to Mac Allister himself. In the interview, the midfielder still tells how nervous he was before meeting one of the biggest names in football history.



“I was completely intimidated. I didn’t even want to say hi, I was so nervous about meeting one of the best players in the world. But it was amazing.” said the son of Carlos MacAllister, former player of Boca Juniors, Y alexis said his father played with Maradona in the Xeneize team.

“It’s something I’ll never forget. It’s magical that my father played with Maradona and today I get to train alongside Messi. We’re very proud of that,” Alexis added.

Despite having had the support of Messi, the midfielder of the Brighton He has not yet had the pleasure of having played alongside the crack. Recently called up for the national team, the athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and was dropped from the Argentine squad.