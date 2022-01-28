Miguel Layún launches a message after his participation with Club América Sub-20

The pause for FIFA date due to World Cup Qualifiers caused the MX League did not see activity this weekend, so clubs had to choose different ways to stay active. In the case of America clubit was decided to give playing time to three of his members of the First Team with the category under 20which had a pending commitment against its similar Atlas. In said meeting, Jonathan dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, and Miguel Layun They had minutes to perform, in fact, the native of Veracruz had some words after the game.

in your account Twitter, Miguel Layun published a message after having played with the youth of the Eagleswhere he commented that it was good for him to have minutes of play to maintain the competitive rhythm, in addition to being happy to see the attitude and dedication that the Basic forces from Coapa when facing the game against the red and blackwhich by the way ended up winning three goals against one with scores of Jorge Gomez, Luis Gutierrez, and Sergio de los Rios. Finally, Layoun He declared that they will continue working, as they still have a long way to go.

The next commitment of Club América in Liga MX

after this FIFA datethe Eagles will return to face Atlético de San Luis at the Azteca Stadiumin the game corresponding to day 4 of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. At this time, those of Coapa add only one point, product of a draw in their debut against Club Puebla as visitors, and a loss at home against the current champion, Atlas. However, they have a pending match against Mazatlan at Kraken Stadiumso there are three points that the capital team can still win.

The start of the tournament has been bad for him Americabut after presenting their reinforcements yesterday, and having their squad complete, those led by Santiago Solari they could meet again with the path of victory against the Potosinos, rivals whom they defeated last time in the Alfonso Lastras after an unexpected goal from the Colombian, Roger Martinezabout the end of the engagement.