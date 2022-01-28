Minnie Mouse changes her iconic red dress. How will you dress now?

Minnie Mouse’s dress change is in fashion… for some 1:48

(CNN) — For the first time in her life of nearly a century, Minnie Mouse will add a pantsuit to her wardrobe. And it won’t be just any pair of tailored pants, but an iconic silhouette from British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Although a sneak peek of Minnie’s new wardrobe statement hit the internet early, her full makeover will be unveiled in March to commemorate two different dates: International Women’s Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. A press release about the project said McCartney was chosen to create the look because of “her legacy of female leadership” as well as her commitment to sustainability.

“Minnie has always held a special place in my heart,” McCartney said in a press video shared with CNN. “We share the same values, and what I love about Minnie is that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity… plus she has great style.”

Pantsuits are a wardrobe staple for leading women, and politicians like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Vice President Kamala Harris, who have their own recognizable version of the style. Clinton caused a stir in 2004 when her official White House portrait was unveiled three years after Bill Clinton’s administration ended, showing her in a midnight black suit, a first for a first lady’s portrait.

Minnie’s eye-catching ensemble is a tailored blue tuxedo with black polka dots and a matching bow, and is made with “responsibly sourced fabrics,” McCartney explained in the video. She hopes the new look will make Minnie “a symbol of progress and empowerment for a new generation.”

Minnie ditches her famous red dress on the heels of the news that the green M&M has traded in her white go-go boots for comfy slippers. And while a fictional female character finally getting a new outfit might not seem like a divisive issue (Mickey has been given a bit more flexibility over the years, including wizard robes), Minnie’s announcement has received mixed reviews, including a critical segment on Fox News with host Jesse Watters and commentator Candace Owens.

“They’re making her more masculine,” Owens said on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” adding that Minnie Mouse in pants is an attempt to “destroy the fabric of our society.”

McCartney declined to comment on Owens’ comments.

Internet users, however, have pointed out that this is not the first time Minnie has given up her dress. In 2019, Disney Cruise Line introduced Captain Minnie in a red and white maritime uniform with pants, as an inspiring outfit for girls and presumably practical for being at sea.

For this International Women’s Day, the collaboration with McCartney will also include a limited collection of t-shirts—including Minnie and the phrase “Divine Feminine”—which will appear on the runway at the Stella McCartney Winter 2022 show on March 7 and will be on the next day sale.