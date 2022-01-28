Miss Mississippi’s Husband, Thomas Hand Jr, Murdered

Source: Twitter Thomas Hand Jr, espoo of Miss Mississippi, was killed in front of his two-year-old son.

They murdered the husband of model Christine Kozlowski, who in the past knew how to be chosen as Miss Mississippi. Thomas Hand Jr. was killed in front of his two-year-old son, just two days after the couple announced they were expecting his second child.

As reported by People en Español magazine, the crime was committed by Jerimiah Walker, 17, on Saturday, January 22. Hand, 37, died after being hit by a gunshot. The incident occurred in Montgomery, Alabama.

The WSFA 12 News channel presented documents indicating that Hand Jr. was killed in full view of his two-year-old son. While the murderer was arrested at the scene.

The episode took place around 4:30 PM on a Saturday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to 3100 Texas Street for a suspected shooting. Upon arrival they found the body of the 37-year-old man. Jerimiah Walker was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Center.

The police indicated that they are still investigating the motive that led the 17-year-old to murder the husband of the one who was once chosen Miss Mississippi.

Christine Kozlowski’s emotional message

It was Christine Kozlowski herself who confirmed the death of her husband, Thomas Hand Jr. The model made the announcement through a heartbreaking Facebook post.

“I appreciate and appreciate all of your messages, but I am overwhelmed with too many questions and telling over and over again what happened,” said the one-time Miss Mississippi titleholder.

The woman confirmed that the funeral of Thomas Hand Jr. will be held in his hometown, as was the will of the deceased: “The only thing I know now is that the service will be held in his city, Metairie, in the New Orleans area. ”.

Danielle Kozlowski, Christine’s sister, opened a GoFoundMe account to raise funds for the widow. It is that the couple was in the sweet expectation of their second child.

“Proceeds will go into a savings account for Thomas Hand Jr.’s son and baby on the way,” the announcement posted on GoFoundMe reads.

The concern of the Montgomery authorities

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in a recent interview that Alabama’s capital is “in the grip of criminals.”

“I spent the whole weekend dealing with the criminals. Going to crime scenes or talking on the phone with law enforcement,” the official said in an interview with WSFA after Hand’s crime.

Ramona Harris, acting chief of the Montgomery police, indicated that during the year 2021 there were a total of 75 homicides in the city. This is an increase from the previous two years.

In 2019 there were 42 murders in Montgomery. In 2020 there was an increase in cases: homicides reached 68.

The paradox is that Hand’s family had moved to that Alabama city to escape the growing violence in New Orleans, the couple’s place of residence until 2020.

