MLS takes the lead by JJ Macías, with Sporting Kansas City

Due to the little activity of the Mexican José Juan Macías, teams arise that seek his services and Sporting Kansas City aims to become his new home, which he would arrive on loan

The Mexican attacker José Juan Macías has received several offers to continue his career, once it is known that he is not in Getafe’s plans.

José Juan Macías aims to be a new MLS player; Sporting Kansas City seeks your services. Getty Images

Until now everything has become a mystery, on the one hand, it is ensured that he has offers from French, Russian and ESPNDigital He is aware that the MLS team, Sporting Kansas City, to which he would arrive on loan, is the organization that also raised its hand to obtain his services.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In the last few hours the name of CSKA Moscow came up, however, sources close to the MLS team revealed to this site that they like the Mexican soccer player, but it is unknown if they have already started talks or for the moment everything is in interest.

It must be remembered that the Kansas team currently has Alan Pulido, also a Mexican, in their ranks, but he is injured. It was found that this version of Macías to Sporting Kansas is not risky, but so far nothing has been finalized, so in the last few hours it will be known if JJ lands in the United States or maintains his career in European football where there are many illusions of the player to stay.