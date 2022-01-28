Moinelo and Gracial return to the SoftBank Falcons › Sports › Granma

The Softbank Falcons of the Japanese Major League Baseball intend to recover the title of the land of the rising sun, so they continue to strengthen this offseason ahead of the 2022 tournament, which will begin on March 25.

Precisely, two props in the last titles of the Japanese team, the Cubans Liván Moinelo and Yurisbel Gracial, signed two contracts on Tuesday to remain in the discipline of the Halcones, indicates JIT.

Moinelo committed himself for three more seasons, while Gracial renewed one more year in the team, with another optional one based on his performance, with both signings carried out in the Adolfo Luque room of the Latin American stadium in the capital, with the presence of Yovani Aragón, vice president of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB).

The 26-year-old left-hander from Pinar del Río Moinelo has played five championships in the Far East, all with SoftBanck, in which he has a record of 15-8, with 11 games saved, an earned run average of 2.29 in 220 innings pitched and 298 strikeouts. in addition to leading the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB) in 2020 with 40 points for maintained advantages, according to statistics from www.beisboljapones.com

For Gracial this will be his fifth season in Japan and, at 36 years old, he seeks to have an injury-free competition and recover the level that led him to be the Most Valuable Player of the Japan Series in 2019, while in his career he compiles an average 300, with 52 home runs, 148 RBI, 286 hits and 64 walks.