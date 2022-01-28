Morgan Stevens, actor of “Melrose Place” and “Fame” found dead

Actor Morgan Stevens, known for his participation in the series Fame, Melrose Place and Walker Texas Ranger, was found dead inside his home. He was 70 years old.

The actor’s neighbors alerted the police on Wednesday that they were struck by the fact that they had not seen him for several days complying with his usual routines. Upon entering his home, officers found his body lying on the kitchen floor. The TMZ site reported that the officers found no evidence that he had been the victim of a crime and that they also ruled out the hypothesis of a possible suicide. For this reason, while awaiting the results of the autopsy, it is speculated that his death was due to natural causes.

His full name was Calvin Morgan Stevens, and he was born on October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Unlike many of his peers, his vocation for acting did not come early nor does he owe his journey within the entertainment industry to a timely talent scout or a stroke of luck. His first choice was advertising, but while studying at the University of Tennessee he was certain that he did not want to spend his whole life in advertising. So he took a completely different path: He joined the Coast Guard for a year.

While his boat was moored near New York City, he took the opportunity to see several plays on Broadway and felt that being on stage was what he really wanted for his life. So, he went back to college, but this time to major in theater arts.

After graduating, he decided to settle in Los Angeles while waiting for his big break. His preparation, his demeanor and his unmistakable blonde hair were decisive so that, only months later, he won his first character on American television, in the series Peyton’s Place, from 1979.

Immediately, he got other roles in programs of the time: One Day at a Time, Quincy ME and The Waltons, until in 1982 he was summoned to take over one of the leading roles in Fame, the television version of the film that had caused rage two years ago.

There, he personified Professor “David Reardon”, an actor in his early 30s who had just arrived at the art school where the story takes place. With the passing of the chapters, it would be known that he is of southern origin and that he had broken off relations with his father years ago, when he decided to dedicate himself to acting and not take over the family business. In the last chapter of the series in which he appears, one of the students, “Hollie” (Cynthia Gibb) declares her love for him.

Beyond sharing the origin with that character, Stevens’ family history was very different. His father died when he was just 9 years old. His mother was left in the care of him and his siblings and was forced to sell the family home to pay support. That’s why, knowing what that house had meant to her, when she had enough money, she bought it to return it to her.

In the 1980s, it was common to see Stevens’ face on some of the most successful television shows: Love Cruise, Air Wolf, Magnum, Mac Gyver and Crime Reporter featured him as a guest star. He also starred, alongside a very young Sarah Jessica Parker, in the series A Year in the Life.

At the end of that decade, a police episode forced him to take a break from the screens. After a car accident, he was detained and savagely beaten by Los Angeles police officers. When he was finally released, his septum was broken, his cheek fractured and his jaw dislocated. The image of his face disfigured by police violence was published by the main US media.

Driven to seek justice, the actor momentarily retired from acting, filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and finally settled out of court in 1991.

So, yes, he returned to his great passion. After several participations, he got the role of the lawyer Nick Diamond in the successful and eternal series Melrose Place. His last job was in 1999 at the Walker, Texas Ranger.