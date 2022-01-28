Multiple US States Join Epic Games Against Apple

Prosecutors from several US states join Epic Games to confront Apple

The battle between Apple and Epic Games it doesn’t seem to end. The legal fight has had variants in which Apple has currently been attacked not only by the company that has sued it, since it has been joined by several state attorney generals who now point to Apple as a company that “stifles competition” .

Reuters reports that this Thursday, January 27, they were present the declarations from 34 states in the United States and the District of Columbia, during the appeal against the ruling that allowed Apple to keep its standards within the App Store until the full case is heard.

“Apple’s conduct has harmed and is harming mobile application developers and millions of citizens”states said.

“Meanwhile, Apple continues to monopolize app distribution and in-app payment solutions for the iPhone, stifling competition and racking up supracompetitive profits within the smartphone industry of nearly $1 trillion a year.”.

Apple has more opponents in the legal battle against Epic

After the lawsuit between Apple and Epic had a ruling against the developer company of Fortnite because the district judge Yvonne González Rogers found that the commissions that Apple charges for the use of payments within applications did not violate any lawvarious prosecutors, professors and activist groups have sided with Epic and have singled out Apple as a monopoly that does not comply with competition laws and that affects the digital market.

“Paradoxically, companies with sufficient market power to unilaterally impose contracts would be protected from antitrust scrutiny, precisely the companies whose activities give the most cause for antitrust concern.”they said.

Apple must respond next March. But nevertheless, the company is optimistic in which the appeal that Epic has imposed together with its allies fails.

At the moment, the company with the bitten apple must pay a fine of 5 million euros per week in the Netherlands for the same issue as its official payment methods.

