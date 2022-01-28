Nature Medicine magazine publishes Dominican study on the effectiveness of booster doses against COVID-19 variants

SANTO DOMINGO.- With great joy the doctor Eddy Pérez-Then, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health and president of the health research center, Two Oceans in Health, reported that the article on the effectiveness of the third dose of vaccine applied in the Dominican Republic for the Omicron and Delta variants was published in the prestigious magazine Natural Medicine.

Dr. Pérez-Then, lead author of the study “Neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Ómicron variants after CoronaVac heterologous booster vaccination plus BNT162b2”, explained that the article about this important research has also been commented on in the platform Medscape.

The platform highlights that the doctor and his colleagues examined the effectiveness of a three-part vaccine, consisting of two doses of CoronaVac followed at least 4 weeks later by a Pfizer booster against the Delta and Omicron variants (in 101 participants) in Dominican Republic.

The results of the study show that the booster dose raises the levels of virus-specific antibodies and also generates neutralization against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant.

Whereas in people with the Omicron variant, neutralization was increased 1.4-fold with the booster, compared with the two-dose mRNA vaccine.

The study was financed by the Health Cabinet and the Ministry of Public Health, as well as the support of Profamilia and the Reference Laboratory.

Support was also provided by the Yale University School of Medicine and Institute for Global Health, Yale Women’s Health Research Pilot Program, Instituto Gonçalo Moniz, Fundação, Fast Grant from Emergent Ventures at the Mercatus Center , Mathers Foundation and Ludwig Family Foundation, the Department of Internal Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, Two Oceans in Health, and the Beatrice Kleinberg Neuwirth Fund, among other institutions.

Access the study here.