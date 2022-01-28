nerves, anxiety and pressure 24 hours after the exam

MIR exam 2021.

In just 24 hours, the moment of truth arrives for the 28,714 graduates that are presented to MIR 2022 and other tests that make up the Specialized Health Training (ESF). After a long preparation of months, even years, fear and insecurity are some of the emotions that arise among the applicants, which explain Medical Writing how they are before carrying out the exercise with which they will be able to opt for one of the 10,634 seats offered by the Ministry of Health for this call.

“I face the MIR exam with nerves. It is a bit unavoidable because I risk everything on one card, but with the clear conscience of knowing that I have worked and that I have worked hard every day of the preparation”, he points out. Ana Perez Duarte, which is presented to the exercise for doctors at the Malaga headquarters.

The applicant confesses that emotions regarding the test have intensified in recent weeks, especially due to the situation caused by the Covid-19, which has meant a “added anxiety”. “The problem of not being able to present yourself to the MIR in case of contagion has added more stress than it had,” says the young woman, who considers that this situation is “totally unnecessary.”

Pérez, who believes that the MIR “is not an exercise that reflects all the work and effort made,” says that no expectations have been created. “I just want to do my best and then, depending on the result, really think about things. My biggest fear is that my nerves can get to me, I get blocked and time is thrown at me when it comes to taking the exam”, he acknowledges.

Unlike this candidate, Belen Mas Jimenez, who presents himself to the MIR at the Murcia headquarters, explains that he faces the test with “calm” and “the desire to finish”. “I am going with great force, but, although I am calm, the last days before the MIR I have felt more insecure and much more nervous. I try to be calm, but it’s complicated,” she laments, adding that she felt that psychologically she thought it was going to be a “harder” process.

Like Pérez, this doctor’s greatest fear is that her nerves will play tricks on her: “Losing concentration and losing my nerves is my greatest fear. I need to get it off me now”. However, he emphasizes that he has the tools to be able to confront the MIR and win the desired position.

Fear of Covid-19 contagion before the MIR exam

The Department of Carolina Darias has not proposed any alternative for those candidates who test positive for Covid-19, so they would be automatically eliminated by not being able to take the exam. A situation that, according to Mas, has generated “great anxiety” among the applicants.

So much so that, in his personal case, he recognizes that this factor has notably conditioned his preparation. “It is an added concern because, although I am studying all week and only go out on Sundays to walk alone, I live with my parents. They work, come in and go out. I cannot force them not to leave the house and, in the end, the danger of contagion is real“, Explain.

Like the vast majority of candidates, she is angry about the position that the Ministry has adopted regarding this controversial issue: “I think it is a shame that the Ministry of Health has not given us any tools to be able to present ourselves to the MIR in the same conditions as a person who does not have Covid-19. They should have prepared for this situation and they have done nothing.”

“Mixed emotions” before the EIR 2022

In addition to the MIR exam, this Saturday the rest of the tests that make up the Specialized Health Training and Concepcion Hermoso Ramirez She is one of the 7,915 applicants who take the EIR 2022. An exam that she will take at the Seville headquarters and that she approaches with “a mixture of emotions”. “I feel hope to be able to get the place I want and, at the same time, a lot of fear because I know that there are many people against whom I compete and that they are also very well prepared”, he tells this newspaper.

Hermoso knows well what it means to face an exercise of these characteristics. “In my case, it is the third time that I have taken the EIR exam. The first year I was away and the second I got a place, but I decided to allow myself one more year to fight for the one I really wanted. After all this, I can’t help but think that I have spent three years of my life studying and feel a little ‘failed’ if I don’t achieve my goal again”, explains the young woman, who aspires to achieve the desired position. Health has offered 1,822 EIR places for this call.

In this third round, the great objective of the nurse is to face the test “bravely” and “fight question by question”. “My biggest fear is the anxiety generated by facing the exam and that the negative thoughts that come to my mind block me and do not allow me to do it as well as I could”, he concludes.