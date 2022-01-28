New York imposes vaccine on the private sector | International

New York will impose the anticovid vaccine on private sector workers at the end of December, the first measure of this type taken in the country, where the first cases of the omicron variant have already been detected.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, and specified that the vaccine will be mandatory for employees of private businesses as of December 27 and that it will affect some 184,000 businesses. “We have the tools, but we have to use them aggressively, and we have to act fast. And that is why I describe the actions we are taking today as a pre-emptive strike.”said the mayor.

Although he acknowledged that few cases of the new variant had been detected in the US, he warned that “it will end up spreading.” “There have only been a few cases reported in multiple states, but we know it’s here, we know it’s going to spread, and right now it seems very transmissible,” de Blasio stated before insisting the city cannot afford the restrictions to return.

According to the new municipal order, as of December 14, the vaccine will be mandatory for all children over 5 years of age, and proof of vaccination will have to be shown in ‘high risk’ extracurricular school activities, such as sports, bands or dance.

EFE