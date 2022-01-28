NY Judge Overturns State Mask Mandate – NBC4 New York

What you should know New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state’s mask mandate would be extended by 10 days on Friday.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday that the state’s mask mandate would be extended by 10 days. This comes days after a New York judge ruled that his administration lacked the constitutional authority to order people to wear face coverings.

During a storm briefing in which he declared a state of emergency hours before a powerful northeast storm hit all three states, Hochul announced that the mandate would expire on February 10. Key COVID indicators, including hospitalizations and daily cases, continue to trend down, and that’s what prompted the governor to extend the order by just 10 days.

Another extension is possible, and companies should expect to hear news of that decision a few days before the deadline, he said.

“If we continue this rapid downward trend, we’ll be in a good place, if it stabilizes or something else happens, I need that flexibility,” Hochul said.

After a New York judge ruled Monday that the state’s mask mandate is unenforceable, it was put back into effect Tuesday with a stay granted in the case while the state appeals.

The Attorney General’s Office immediately filed an intent to appeal. An appeals judge heard arguments at an afternoon hearing and ruled in favor of reinstating the guideline.

A judge has granted our motion to keep New York’s mask mandate in place while our appeal process continues. Protecting the health of New Yorkers during the #COVID19 pandemic is our top priority. https://t.co/MVwlzzNPlQ — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 25, 2022

State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker said in his decision that the state Department of Health did not have the legal authority to implement the mandate, and that it was up to the state Legislature to do so if necessary.

The mandate “is a law that was illegally enacted and enacted by a state agency of the executive branch and is therefore null and void,” the judge said.

The state had initially instituted a mask mandate in April 2020 that ended in June 2021 for vaccinated individuals; Hochul announced in mid-December that it would be back in force for at least a month. Earlier this month, the state health department said the mandate would be in place until February 1.

In a statement, Hochul said, “My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers during this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and are seeking all options to reverse this immediately.”

The ruling comes as the wave of Omicron that has gripped New York state appears to be fading. The state averaged about 23,400 new cases of the virus per day in the 7-day period ending Sunday, up from 74,600 per day during the peak of the wave in early January. Hospitalizations are also down 17% statewide in the last 7 days.

Following news of the ruling, there have been mixed messages from different school districts across the state in terms of whether children will still be required to wear masks to school on Tuesday and beyond.

In an email to parents Monday night, the Massapequa School District said masks would be optional for students.

Not far away, in Jericho, the superintendent acknowledged the confusion the ruling causes, but said that because the state plans to appeal the decision, which would create a stay for the order to be upheld, it would still require “schools to follow the mask rule.

In Roslyn and Glen Cove, district officials acknowledged the ruling meant masks would be optional, but said the situation could change again at any time.