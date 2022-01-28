NY Requests $1.6 Billion From US Treasury For Overwhelmed Emergency Rent Fund – NBC New York (47)

New York State has officially requested an additional $1.6 billion from the US Department of the Treasury to revive the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Under the direction of Governor Kathy Hochul, the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the agency that administers the program, made a formal request for additional funding ahead of the next round of federal rent relief reallocation. If awarded, the funding would cover approximately 174,000 tenant applications awaiting assistance.

“We delivered nearly $1.4 billion for renters struggling through the pandemic, but we must do more. New York State continues to demonstrate a great need for these federal funds,” said Hochul.

“Our call for Treasury to reexamine its reallocation formula to prioritize tenant-heavy states like New York represents the latest in our continued vigorous advocacy for those still reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic. We need to make sure all eligible renters and homeowners can take advantage of this critical assistance,” he added.

New York state has simplified and expedited the distribution of rental assistance funds, according to Hochul’s office. As a result, more than 166,000 homes were protected from eviction and nearly $1.4 billion was distributed to homeowners through 109,000 direct payments, according to the state.

After completely exhausting initial funding for this program, the state requested $996 million in reallocation funds from the Treasury Department, or enough to cover some 70,000 unfunded applications. Hochul said the Treasury Department provided New York with only an additional $27 million, enough to fund fewer than 2,000 applications.

Earlier this month, New York, California, New Jersey and Illinois sent a joint letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting additional federal funding to ensure high-need states with large renter populations are prioritized.

Since November, these four states have spent $5.4 billion in combined assistance, nearly 12% of the total $45.5 billion in federal rent relief spread across all states, helping stabilize more than 625,000 households.

“I strongly urge the administration to immediately direct additional rental aid to New York, as Congress intended, from the unspent funds we have already appropriated. New York remains on the front lines of this pandemic and our tenants are suffering a double whammy: being the hardest hit by COVID and paying some of the highest rents,” Senator Chuck Schumer urged.

Hochul said he has made it a priority to support renters and homeowners who have been affected by the pandemic. In addition to spearheading major changes to ERAP, Hochul has made $100 million in state-funded rent supplements available to localities; he committed $125 million to households that did not qualify for ERAP based on income; enacted an increase in rent voucher amounts into law and authorized $125 million to help landlords with tenants who refused to participate in ERAP or vacated late.