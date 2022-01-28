NYC Gives Last Salute to Police Officer Jason Rivera

Thousands of police officers lined the pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral Friday to pay tribute to fallen officer Jason Rivera, who was killed along with his partner last week in an ambush that left the police department in mourning and the city ​​in suspense

Mayor Eric Adams, a retired police captain, told those gathered that he saw an echo of himself in the slain officer, who had joined a department he saw as flawed in hopes of improving it.

“He did it for the right reasons: He wanted to make a difference,” said Adams, a Democrat who also threw out a message of support for a force that, like other police departments, has come under fire amid a national reckoning. with the police, the racial issue and what public safety should mean.

“There were days when I felt like the public didn’t understand or appreciate the work we were telling about, and I want to say to you officers: They do it. They do it,” he said. “These two magnificent men watered the tree of security that allows us to sit in the shade from the burning sun of violence.”

“Join us as we pay our respects and mourn the passing of Police Officer Jason Rivera, who, at just 22 years old, gave his life while protecting this city,” the police department said in a message on social media.

Agents came from near and far to honor Rivera, 22, who had recently married and was just completing his second year of service with the force.

“It doesn’t really matter what uniform we wear,” said Senior Police Officer Tammy Russel of Fairfax County, Virginia. “They are all our brothers and sisters. … Sadness everywhere.”

Rivera and a partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway while they were responding to a family dispute. Mora’s funeral will be held next week, also in San Patricio.

Both officers grew up in the city’s ethnic enclaves and hoped to help the department build bridges with the community. Their friends and fellow officers describe them as caring and dedicated people.

Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over Rivera’s service, held in Spanish and English in recognition of his Dominican heritage. A day earlier, ordinary citizens joined thousands of uniformed officers at the cathedral for Rivera’s wake.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said flags on state buildings would fly at half-staff from sunrise on the day of Rivera’s funeral to sunset on the day of Mora’s funeral on Wednesday.

“It’s an emotional moment,” said retired NYPD officer Sean Flanagan, who played the bagpipes outside the cathedral. “We honor our own, we take care of our own.”

The gunman, who was killed by a third officer, died earlier in the week. Authorities are still investigating why he shot the officers.

Before Friday, the last NYPD officer killed in the line of duty was Anastasios Tsakos, who was struck by a suspected drunk driver in May 2021 while assisting officers at the scene of an earlier accident on a New York highway. Queens.

The last NYPD officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while grappling with a gunman after chasing and shooting him in the Bronx in September 2019.

Two officers, Randolph Holder and Brian Moore, were killed in separate shootings in 2015. The year before, Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were killed by a man who ambushed them while sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn.