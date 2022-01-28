Off-Duty Officer Shoots Stabbing Suspect Outside Pharmacy – NBC New York

What you should know Shots were fired outside a Manhattan Duane Reade on Friday morning as a fight spilled out onto the street outside the drugstore chain, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men got into an argument inside the store around 7 a.m. on Broadway near West 94th Street on the Upper West Side.

An off-duty New York City police officer working security at the store motioned for the two men to get out, and it was after they left that police say one of the men pulled a knife.

NEW YORK — Shots were fired outside a Manhattan Duane Reade on Friday morning as a fight spilled out onto the street outside the drugstore chain, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men got into an argument inside the store around 7 a.m. on Broadway near West 94th Street on the Upper West Side.

An off-duty New York City police officer working security at the store motioned for the two men to get out, and it was after they left that police say one of the men pulled a knife.

The armed assailant then stabbed the other man, according to police. He turned to flee but was chased by the off-duty police officer.

Police say the knife-wielding man turned on the officer, and that’s when he fired his gun, striking the assailant.

The subject’s injuries are not believed to be fatal and he has been taken into custody. His victim is also expected to survive after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.